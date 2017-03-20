Missing Texas girl found after 300-mile ride on coal train
Authorities say a Texas teenager who went missing while on vacation with her family in Colorado was discovered by a farmer when she hopped from a coal train after running out of Skittles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|6 hr
|WarForOil
|116
|Rick Perry accuses Texas A&M's first gay studen...
|6 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|6
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|7 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|8
|North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4...
|12 hr
|MissingPhartss
|1
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|22 hr
|PayupSucka
|29
|bad seeds just maybe whats next will trump ryne...
|Wed
|crazy thing ever ...
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC