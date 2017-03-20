Missing Texas girl found after 300-mi...

Missing Texas girl found after 300-mile ride on coal train

Authorities say a Texas teenager who went missing while on vacation with her family in Colorado was discovered by a farmer when she hopped from a coal train after running out of Skittles.

