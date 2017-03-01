Miriam Colon, iconic US Latina movie, theatre actress, dies
Miriam Colon, a pioneering actress in U.S. Latino New York theatre who starred in films alongside Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, died Friday. Her husband, Fred Valle, told The Associated Press that Colon died early Friday in a New York hospital because of complications from a pulmonary infection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College professor in Texas gets year in prison ...
|1 hr
|Jim
|1
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|1 hr
|Jim
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|63,447
|Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy se...
|18 hr
|Frogface Kate
|14
|Texas 'Sandra Bland' bill has police reforms bu...
|Fri
|Jim
|1
|The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te...
|Fri
|BestPhartss
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Carmen
|163
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC