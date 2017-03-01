Marijuana Lobby Grows As Legalization...

Marijuana Lobby Grows As Legalization Spreads Throughout Country

As the cannabis legalization movement continues to score victories across the country, the number of lobbyists for the industry continues to grow. They will descend May 16 and 17 on Washington to speak with members of Congress about changing federal laws on marijuana.

