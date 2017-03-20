Madison-based Freedom From Religion Foundation sues Texas judge
A group promoting separation of church and state has sued a Texas judge who lets volunteer chaplains of various faiths say prayers in court before daily proceedings. The Freedom From Religion Foundation filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday in Houston against Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack.
