Longview makes the top 10 Texas cities with best environmental programs
The City of Longview is recognized as one of the 10 Texas communities with the best grassroots environmental programs in the state for 2017. Texas Department of Transportation and Keep Texas Beautiful gave the city the Governor's Community Achievement Award for its " Keep Longview Beautiful ," program.
