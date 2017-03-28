Longtime fugitive pleads guilty in 1983 death of Texas woman
A man who authorities had sought for decades in the death of a woman in Austin has pleaded guilty to a charge of murder and will be sentenced to 30 years in prison. Fifty-two-year-old Robert Van Wisse entered his plea Tuesday as part of an agreement reached earlier with prosecutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum...
|1 min
|Hillary got thumped
|19
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 min
|Into The Night
|63,579
|ICE arrests father of illegal alien who raped s...
|1 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|6
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|3 hr
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|5 hr
|cpeter1313
|44
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|15 hr
|Alex Wong
|141
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|23 hr
|Anna
|2,166
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC