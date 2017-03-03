Life goes on in Dublin after Dr Pepper production halted
Five years after Dr Pepper rolled out of town, everyone wants to know: Is this new stuff the real deal? The Dallas Morning News reports the historic Dublin Bottling Works has been producing a variety of craft sodas ever since a headline-grabbing lawsuit halted production of Texas' beloved Dublin Dr Pepper in January 2012. But there's one - they called it Black Cherry at first but recently renamed it Dublin Original - that has a reputation for tasting awfully familiar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College professor in Texas gets year in prison ...
|5 hr
|Jim
|1
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|5 hr
|Jim
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|63,447
|Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy se...
|22 hr
|Frogface Kate
|14
|Texas 'Sandra Bland' bill has police reforms bu...
|Fri
|Jim
|1
|The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te...
|Fri
|BestPhartss
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Carmen
|163
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC