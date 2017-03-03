Life goes on in Dublin after Dr Peppe...

Life goes on in Dublin after Dr Pepper production halted

13 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Five years after Dr Pepper rolled out of town, everyone wants to know: Is this new stuff the real deal? The Dallas Morning News reports the historic Dublin Bottling Works has been producing a variety of craft sodas ever since a headline-grabbing lawsuit halted production of Texas' beloved Dublin Dr Pepper in January 2012. But there's one - they called it Black Cherry at first but recently renamed it Dublin Original - that has a reputation for tasting awfully familiar.

