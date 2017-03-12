Latest: 12 killed, 3 injured in Texas...

Latest: 12 killed, 3 injured in Texas church van-truck crash

9 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The Latest on the crash of a church van and a pickup truck that resulted in what investigators say were 'multiple fatalities' : A Texas state trooper says 12 people were killed in a crash between a church van and a pickup truck on a two-lane highway in southwestern Texas. Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety also said three others were injured and taken to hospitals after the head-on collision that happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park, about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

Chicago, IL

