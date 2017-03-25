Lanny Joe Burnett Speaks on Texas His...

Lanny Joe Burnett Speaks on Texas History April 11

14 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

The Creative Arts Center continue their Lecture Series on Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. when well-known local Cowboy Poet Lanny Joe Burnett speaks about Texas History. Anyone who has heard Lanny Joe knows what enjoyable speakers both he and his wife, Cindy Baker Burnett are.

