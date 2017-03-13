It's a congressional road trip _ and stab at bipartisanship
Two Texas congressmen - a Democrat and a Republican - are livestreaming their 1,600 mile drive from San Antonio to Washington, talking to constituents as they sit in traffic and even hit the burger drive-thru. Republican Rep. Will Hurd and Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke rented a Chevrolet Impala in San Antonio on Tuesday after attending a veterans' town hall together and Hurd's flight was canceled due to bad weather in the Northeast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|Texxy
|22
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|2 hr
|Texxy
|69
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|Really
|165
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Phony data
|63,497
|In Texas, government denials of record requests...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|Sun
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|Mar 12
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC