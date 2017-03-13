It's a congressional road trip _ and ...

It's a congressional road trip _ and stab at bipartisanship

7 hrs ago

Two Texas congressmen - a Democrat and a Republican - are livestreaming their 1,600 mile drive from San Antonio to Washington, talking to constituents as they sit in traffic and even hit the burger drive-thru. Republican Rep. Will Hurd and Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke rented a Chevrolet Impala in San Antonio on Tuesday after attending a veterans' town hall together and Hurd's flight was canceled due to bad weather in the Northeast.

