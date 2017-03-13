Iraqi troops push into area around symbolic Mosul mosque
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|18 min
|jonjedi
|94
|Protests outside mosque take unexpected turn Re...
|59 min
|Deport all muzis
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Raymond
|63,527
|Billboard ad by Satanic Temple takes aim at Tex...
|14 hr
|Jim
|1
|School refutes Texas official's Muslim prayer r...
|Sat
|Jim
|1
|Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to '...
|Fri
|Texxy
|1
|Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08)
|Fri
|So mean
|12
