Immigration judges to be sent to bord...

Immigration judges to be sent to border detention centers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Herald Star Online

The Justice Department said Friday that it will temporarily transfer immigration judges to six detention centers mostly near the border with Mexico in an effort to put President Donald Trump's immigration directives into effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News School refutes Texas official's Muslim prayer r... 21 min Jim 1
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 15 hr copout 88
News Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to '... 16 hr Texxy 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Moisty Dayenne 63,517
News Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08) Fri So mean 12
awesome God Thu Sam 1
News Texas House passes statewide ban on texting whi... Thu Jim 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,636,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC