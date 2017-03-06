House Ways and Means Committee Chairm...

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas,...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, right, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., wrap up a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, as House Republicans introduce their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min Into The Night 63,473
The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16) 7 hr Brenda 3
Wichita Falls Real Estate (Jan '06) 16 hr Paul Ryan 75
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mon Franklin 1
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mon ChartPhartss 1
News Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy se... Mon BHM5267 15
texas Sun mike 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,924 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC