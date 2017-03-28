House speaker blocks a bathroom billa from unrelated proposal
The Texas House's Republican speaker has thwarted a tea party-backed effort to tack "bathroom bill" restrictions onto an unrelated measure regulating the agency overseeing oil and gas. Rep. Matt Schafer of Tyler sought to ban transgender Texans from using public restrooms of their choice as part of a sweeping Railroad Commission bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum...
|9 min
|RushFan666
|20
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|Into The Night
|63,579
|ICE arrests father of illegal alien who raped s...
|2 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|6
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|4 hr
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|5 hr
|cpeter1313
|44
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|15 hr
|Alex Wong
|141
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|Mon
|Anna
|2,166
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC