Highlights from in and around the wor...

Highlights from in and around the world of Texas politics

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Texas Senate has preliminarily approved a "wrongful birth" bill prohibiting parents from suing doctors for malpractice after their child is born with severe disabilities. The 21-9 vote Monday means Conroe Republican Sen. Brandon Creighton's proposal is just a procedural vote away from heading to the Texas House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr 2016 HOTTEST EVER 63,539
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... 1 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 24
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 1 hr ThomasA 115
News New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O... 8 hr NewPhartss 1
News Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06) 14 hr drbach 2,161
News Two Texas congressmen from opposite parties dri... Mon Jamsey 1
News BOOM! Texas County Played Trump's BLUFF - Now T... Mon Jamsey 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC