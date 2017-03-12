Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Texas, Oklahoma storms
There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from 5 hrs ago, titled Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Texas, Oklahoma storms. In it, Reuters reports that:
Four people were killed and nearly 200,000 customers were without electric power on Wednesday morning after overnight storms pounded Texas and Oklahoma, bringing tornadoes, torrential rain and hail to large parts of the states. Three of those killed were storm chasers trying to track tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle region.
#1 6 hrs ago
Those storm chasers are not only a threat to each other, but those fleeing for their lives. They should be limited and chosen and all others should be restricted by law.
