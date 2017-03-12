There are on the Reuters story from 5 hrs ago, titled Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Texas, Oklahoma storms. In it, Reuters reports that:

Four people were killed and nearly 200,000 customers were without electric power on Wednesday morning after overnight storms pounded Texas and Oklahoma, bringing tornadoes, torrential rain and hail to large parts of the states. Three of those killed were storm chasers trying to track tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle region.

