Former Texas congressman Steve Stockman arrested on federal charges Read Story AP
A former congressman from Texas has been arrested and charged with conspiring to collect contributions intended for a charity and diverting them to campaign contributions and personal use. Steve Stockman, a Republican who served two stints in the U.S. House, is set to appear in federal court Friday afternoon for a counsel determination hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|6 hr
|copout
|88
|Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to '...
|7 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Moisty Dayenne
|63,517
|Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08)
|20 hr
|So mean
|12
|awesome God
|Thu
|Sam
|1
|Texas House passes statewide ban on texting whi...
|Thu
|Jim
|1
|Paris Jackson takes a smoke break
|Thu
|Spotted Wee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC