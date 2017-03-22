Former Gov. Perry questions Texas A&M student body election

Former Gov. Rick Perry , now the U.S. energy secretary, is questioning the legitimacy of the election that gave his alma mater its first openly gay student body president . In a Houston Chronicle op-ed published Wednesday , Perry said the administration at Texas A&M University owes students answers about Bobby Brooks' victory, which came after the top vote-getter, Robert McIntosh, was disqualified amid accusations of voter intimidation and failure to report a campaign expense.

