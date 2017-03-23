First trial in 2015 Texas biker shootout delayed by judge
A judge has postponed the first trial over a 2015 Central Texas gunfight involving rival motorcycle gangs that left nine people dead, 20 others hurt and more than 150 bikers charged.
