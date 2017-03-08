Federal court finds Texas gerrymander...

Federal court finds Texas gerrymandered maps on racial lines

" A federal court has dealt Texas another loss over voting rights, finding that Republicans racially gerrymandered some congressional districts to weaken the electoral influence of the state's booming minority population. The ruling late Friday by a three-judge panel in San Antonio gave Democrats hope of new voting maps that could give them more seats in Congress.

