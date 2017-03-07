FBI director Comey cancels South By S...

FBI director Comey cancels South By Southwest appearance

FBI director James Comey has canceled a planned address next week at Texas' South By Southwest festival, citing scheduling conflicts that will keep him in Washington. Baker will be interviewed by Jeffrey Herbst, president of the Newseum, on Monday evening, during a portion of the festival that focuses on interactive technology.

