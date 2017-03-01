Expect fewer man-made earthquakes in ...

Expect fewer man-made earthquakes in Texas, federal agency says

The odds that a man-made earthquake will hit Texas this year have plummeted, according to new risk projections from the U.S. Geological Survey that are based on the amount of seismic activity that's occurred here in the past few years. In 2015, nine induced quakes rattled the state - specifically the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which is home to the fossil fuel-rich Barnett Shale.

Chicago, IL

