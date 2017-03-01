Ex-Trump rival Ben Carson wins Senate OK as housing chief
In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The next Trump administration Cabinet nominee up for a vote in the Senate is celebrated neurosurgeon Ben Carson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,434
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|5 hr
|MxAmerican
|1
|Texas court hears case that could dent gay marr...
|7 hr
|Imprtnrd
|3
|House Republicans draw bead on Dodd-Frank 'too ...
|12 hr
|Ms Sassy
|3
|Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo...
|19 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|4
|Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo...
|Wed
|Jim
|1
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|Tue
|ShowPhartt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC