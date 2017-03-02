Ex-Trump rival Ben Carson wins Senate...

Ex-Trump rival Ben Carson wins Senate OK as housing chief

7 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who challenged Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, won Senate confirmation Thursday to join Trump's Cabinet as housing secretary. Six Democrats and one independent joined 51 Republicans in voting for Carson to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

