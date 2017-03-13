Ex-guard at private immigrant detenti...

Ex-guard at private immigrant detention center pleads guilty

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A former guard at a private immigrant detention center in San Antonio has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a detainee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) 9 hr Texxy 22
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 9 hr Texxy 69
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) 19 hr Really 165
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 20 hr Phony data 63,497
News In Texas, government denials of record requests... Mon Jim 1
News Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on... Sun Mitt s Airtight D... 1
News Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on... Mar 12 Texxy 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,562,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC