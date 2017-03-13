Ex-guard at private immigrant detention center pleads guilty
A former guard at a private immigrant detention center in San Antonio has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a detainee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|9 hr
|Texxy
|22
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|9 hr
|Texxy
|69
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|19 hr
|Really
|165
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Phony data
|63,497
|In Texas, government denials of record requests...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|Sun
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|Mar 12
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC