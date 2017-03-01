EU calls on Canada to defend Paris climate accord against global 'uncertainties'

The European Union's environment commissioner is making a noisy pitch about joining forces with Canada to fight to preserve the Paris climate change accord in the face of "geopolitical uncertainties." EU Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete didn't mention Donald Trump by name, but his statement Thursday prior to his arrival in Ottawa seemed squarely aimed at the U.S. president.

