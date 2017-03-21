Environment activists deny attacking ...

Environment activists deny attacking Dakota Access pipeline

Read more: KSWO

Environmental activists who tried to disrupt some oil pipeline operations in four states last year to protest the Dakota Access pipeline said Tuesday that they aren't responsible for any recent attacks on that pipeline. The remarks came in response to allegations that Texas-based Dakota Access developer Energy Transfer Partners made in court documents late Monday.

