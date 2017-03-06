East Texans voice concerns on propose...

East Texans voice concerns on proposed healthcare bill

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Less than 24 hours ago, House Republicans unveiled the American Health Care Plan which is hoped to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Representative Kevin Brady addressed questions on the new proposal in a press conference Tuesday in Washington, D.C..

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 56 min Dee Dee Dee 10
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding 5 hr House Phart 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Make America great 63,476
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) 20 hr Tye 4
The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16) Tue Brenda 3
Wichita Falls Real Estate (Jan '06) Mon Paul Ryan 75
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mon Franklin 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC