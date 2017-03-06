East Texans voice concerns on proposed healthcare bill
Less than 24 hours ago, House Republicans unveiled the American Health Care Plan which is hoped to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Representative Kevin Brady addressed questions on the new proposal in a press conference Tuesday in Washington, D.C..
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|56 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|10
|House takes first crack at fixing school funding
|5 hr
|House Phart
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Make America great
|63,476
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|20 hr
|Tye
|4
|The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Brenda
|3
|Wichita Falls Real Estate (Jan '06)
|Mon
|Paul Ryan
|75
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mon
|Franklin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC