Donald Trump Jr. says he misses campaign trail
Donald Trump Jr. made his first political public appearance since his father's inauguration, taking an election victory lap and growing nostalgic for the campaign trail. "I thought I was out of politics after election day," Trump said Saturday, speaking at the Dallas County Republican Party's Reagan Day Dinner, where he recalled his father's unpredictable path to the presidency.
