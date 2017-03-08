Donald Trump Jr. says he misses campa...

Donald Trump Jr. says he misses campaign trail

13 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Donald Trump Jr. made his first political public appearance since his father's inauguration, taking an election victory lap and growing nostalgic for the campaign trail. "I thought I was out of politics after election day," Trump said Saturday, speaking at the Dallas County Republican Party's Reagan Day Dinner, where he recalled his father's unpredictable path to the presidency.

