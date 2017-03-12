Despite concerns, Texas legislators push to regulate powdered alcohol
Andrea Marquez came to a House committee hearing Monday armed with three things: Kool-Aid packets, her makeup bag and a big bottle of Jack Daniels. The 17-year-old from El Paso High School told the House Licensing and Administrative Committee hearing Monday that the Kool-Aid pouches were the same size as packets that could hold powdered alcohol - a form of dehydrated booze that can be mixed with water, soda or juice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|23 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,601
|Dem congressman kicks off bid to unseat Cruz in...
|33 min
|wasteful spending
|1
|Fundraiser
|1 hr
|Mandy
|1
|The Lennox family legacy lives on in NE Texas (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Miles
|18
|Empty jails hope to cash in on illegal immigrat...
|4 hr
|spud
|1
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|5 hr
|Gremlin
|57
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|9 hr
|25or6to4
|135
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC