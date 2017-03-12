Despite concerns, Texas legislators push to regulate powdered alcohol

Andrea Marquez came to a House committee hearing Monday armed with three things: Kool-Aid packets, her makeup bag and a big bottle of Jack Daniels. The 17-year-old from El Paso High School told the House Licensing and Administrative Committee hearing Monday that the Kool-Aid pouches were the same size as packets that could hold powdered alcohol - a form of dehydrated booze that can be mixed with water, soda or juice.

