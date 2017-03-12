Democratic Rep. appears ready to anno...

Democratic Rep. appears ready to announce challenge to Cruz

3 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas says he is planning a campaign announcement Friday amid reports he will challenge GOP Sen. Ted Cruz for re-election next year. O'Rourke declined to confirm a report in the Houston Chronicle that he will run, saying he wants to share the news with Texans first.

