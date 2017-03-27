Dem congressman kicks off bid to unseat Cruz in Texas

Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke kicked off his longshot bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday, vowing an unscripted and unconventional campaign that could catch voters' imagination at a moment when Democrats are eager to go on offense against the Trump administration. "We need to meet this fear, this anxiety, this paranoia that's coming out of the White House - that's gripping so much of this country - with a strength and a confidence that can only come from Texas," O'Rourke told enthusiastic supporters at a rooftop rally in his hometown of El Paso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.