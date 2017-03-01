Dallas woman sentenced in East Texas ...

Dallas woman sentenced in East Texas bank robbery, carjacking

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

A 24-year-old Dallas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for her role in a series of violent crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Chanel Collins pleaded guilty on Apr. 8, 2016 to aiding in the commission of a car-jacking and bank robbery and was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison by U.S. Appellate Court Judge Catherine Haynes on Feb. 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Agents of Corruption 63,429
News Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo... 6 hr Marcavage s Emission 4
News House Republicans draw bead on Dodd-Frank 'too ... 16 hr Marcavage s Emission 1
News Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo... 18 hr Jim 1
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon Tue ShowPhartt 1
women wrestling Tue kyman 3
News Justice Department rescinds opposition to key p... Mon USA becoming Grea... 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,247,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC