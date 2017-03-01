Dallas woman sentenced in East Texas bank robbery, carjacking
A 24-year-old Dallas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for her role in a series of violent crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Chanel Collins pleaded guilty on Apr. 8, 2016 to aiding in the commission of a car-jacking and bank robbery and was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison by U.S. Appellate Court Judge Catherine Haynes on Feb. 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,429
|Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo...
|6 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|4
|House Republicans draw bead on Dodd-Frank 'too ...
|16 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo...
|18 hr
|Jim
|1
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|Tue
|ShowPhartt
|1
|women wrestling
|Tue
|kyman
|3
|Justice Department rescinds opposition to key p...
|Mon
|USA becoming Grea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC