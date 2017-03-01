Dallas woman sentenced in East Texas bank robbery, carjacking

A 24-year-old Dallas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for her role in a series of violent crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Chanel Collins pleaded guilty on Apr. 8, 2016 to aiding in the commission of a car-jacking and bank robbery and was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison by U.S. Appellate Court Judge Catherine Haynes on Feb. 27, 2017.

