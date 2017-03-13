CTX author writes books based in Belton
Texans are very proud of their heritage and state ... even those who have moved here. One woman is proving that you don't have to be born in Texas for it to be home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|1 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|1 hr
|kuda
|97
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Think For Yourself
|63,528
|Life in Texas
|2 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Protests outside mosque take unexpected turn Re...
|4 hr
|Deport all muzis
|1
|Billboard ad by Satanic Temple takes aim at Tex...
|17 hr
|Jim
|1
|School refutes Texas official's Muslim prayer r...
|Sat
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC