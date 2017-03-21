Cities, sheriffs find flaws in Trump's immigration jail list
Several city officials and sheriffs around the U.S. lashed out Tuesday at a White House report aiming to shame them over what the Trump administration sees as lax immigration policies, saying it includes wrong or misleading information about recent arrests of immigrants or their jail policies. The pushback was not just from liberal local governments that are at odds with President Donald Trump over immigration crackdowns and his promise to deport "bad dudes" living in the United States illegally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|41 min
|Seeking help
|1,029
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|2 hr
|brtty johnson
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|2 hr
|JAMESEY
|1
|Photo illustration on texting while driving Tue...
|7 hr
|Driving phartsc
|1
|Man injured in shooting of Rolls Royce in west ...
|7 hr
|Man phartsc
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Hand-Out Farmers
|63,542
|Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov...
|8 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC