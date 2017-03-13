Chuck Berry's music helped define the...

Chuck Berry's music helped define the modern teenager

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Berry, rock 'n' roll's founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the... . FILE - In this April 4, 1980 file photo, guitarist and singer Chuck Berry performs his "duck walk" as he plays his guitar on stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 8 min ThomasA 102
Laredo 1 hr Chase 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... 1 hr Righty01 4
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Think For Yourself 63,528
News Life in Texas 5 hr Texxy 1
News Protests outside mosque take unexpected turn Re... 7 hr Deport all muzis 1
News Billboard ad by Satanic Temple takes aim at Tex... 20 hr Jim 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC