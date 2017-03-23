Chicago has biggest population dip as southern states grow
There are 1 comment on the New Canaan News-Review story from 13 hrs ago, titled Chicago has biggest population dip as southern states grow. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:
A Chicago Transit Authority Green Line train travels West away from downtown Chicago, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Chicago. Census data shows the Chicago region has lost more residents than any other U.S. metropolitan area, a drop that comes as other Midwestern cities lost population and South and Southwest parts of the country saw gains.
#1 1 hr ago
YANKEE GO HOME! We don't want you whiny, sniveling liberal crybabies. Stay where you are.
