Chicago has biggest population dip as...

Chicago has biggest population dip as southern states grow

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Times

The last straw that convinced Chicago native Marissa Marshall it was time to move away was hearing dangerously close gunfire in the rough neighborhood where she found affordable housing. The 29-year-old, who's pregnant with her fifth child, relocated about three years ago to a St. Louis suburb where she more easily found jobs and a home where she felt it was safe to send the kids outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ... 4 hr Jamesey 1
News Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ... 4 hr Silly Season 2
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... 6 hr wasted time and ... 30
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 13 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 7
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 22 hr WarForOil 116
News Rick Perry accuses Texas A&M's first gay studen... 23 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 6
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... Thu MissingPhartss 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,589 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC