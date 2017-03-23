Charter CEO announces at White House ...

Charter CEO announces at White House $25 billion in investments

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge leaves after a news briefing outside the West Wing after an Oval Office announcement with President Trump March 24. Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge leaves after a news briefing outside the West Wing after an Oval Office announcement with President Trump March 24. WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge participates in a news briefing outside the West Wing after an Oval Office announcement with President Trump March 24, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC. Charter Communications announced that the company is opening a call center in McAllen, Texas, creating 600 jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 2 hr jonjedi 125
Alex Jones: Corrupted by the establishment 9 hr Local 3
Poll Do you prefer to call Ted Cruz as Ted Bush inst... (Apr '16) 9 hr Local 3
Poll Did Ted Cruz cheated his wife? (Jan '16) 9 hr Local 21
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 15 hr I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Chicago has biggest population dip as southern ... 16 hr visitor 5
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Raymond 63,546
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC