Cause of death determined for Texas d...

Cause of death determined for Texas dad who disappeared...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Matthew Meinert, 38, and his 2-year-old son, Oliver, disappeared on a fishing trip on Denton Creek, Monday, March 6, 2017. The little boy was found alone the next morning, wandering in the woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 11 min jonjedi 55
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Fair Game 63,496
News In Texas, government denials of record requests... 20 hr Jim 1
News Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on... Sun Mitt s Airtight D... 1
News Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on... Sun Texxy 3
News $1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West... Sun cocerned voter 14
News The biggest fish caught off the Texas coast acc... Sat Biggest phart 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,022 • Total comments across all topics: 279,535,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC