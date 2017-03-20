Businessman admits withholding about ...

Businessman admits withholding about $18 million from feds

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Richard Floyd Tatum Jr. owns Associated Marine & Industrial Staffing Inc., a company that provides temporary labor to marine and industrial businesses in Texas and other states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rick Perry accuses Texas A&M's first gay studen... 5 min Rainbow Kid 5
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 8
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 2 hr jonjedi 115
News North Texas woman reported missing found safe 4... 5 hr MissingPhartss 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... 15 hr PayupSucka 29
bad seeds just maybe whats next will trump ryne... 19 hr crazy thing ever ... 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 hr Bbzzoo 63,543
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC