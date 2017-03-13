BOOM! Texas County Played Trump's BLU...

BOOM! Texas County Played Trump's BLUFF - Now They Are Out MILLIONS

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

Travis County is home to the capitol of Texas, Austin. It is an island of progressivism in a mostly conservative state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 5 hour ago 6:39 a.m.Want a piece of Texas ... 1 hr AlamoPhartz 1
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... 6 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 10 hr ThomasA 101
Laredo 11 hr Chase 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Think For Yourself 63,528
News Life in Texas 15 hr Texxy 1
News Protests outside mosque take unexpected turn Re... 17 hr Deport all muzis 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,485 • Total comments across all topics: 279,680,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC