Billboard ad by Satanic Temple takes aim at Texas school
A group called The Satanic Temple has put up a billboard in North Texas that criticizes the use of corporal punishment in schools. The Massachusetts-based group placed the billboard ad in Springtown, a community northwest of Fort Worth where a male assistant principal in 2012 spanked two female high school students.
