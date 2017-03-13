Billboard ad by Satanic Temple takes ...

Billboard ad by Satanic Temple takes aim at Texas school

3 hrs ago

A group called The Satanic Temple has put up a billboard in North Texas that criticizes the use of corporal punishment in schools. The Massachusetts-based group placed the billboard ad in Springtown, a community northwest of Fort Worth where a male assistant principal in 2012 spanked two female high school students.

