Bill cutting gun license fees advances in Texas Legislature

Jacksonville Republican Sen. Robert Nichols originally wanted to scrap the entire $140 fee for first-time licenses to carry concealed and holstered handguns, as well as the $70 charge to renew licenses after five years. But the nonpartisan Legislative Budget Board estimated that doing so would cost Texas $55-plus million during a two-year state budget cycle.

