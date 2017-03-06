Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead of first vote
Members of the transgender community take part in a rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas. The group is opposing a "bathroom bill" that would require people to use public bathrooms and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,468
|The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|Brenda
|3
|Wichita Falls Real Estate (Jan '06)
|11 hr
|Paul Ryan
|75
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|22 hr
|Franklin
|1
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mon
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy se...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|15
|texas
|Sun
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC