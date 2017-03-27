Big hail, damaging winds in forecast for Texas, Oklahoma
Multiple rounds of severe weather are in the forecast this week for Southern Plains states, with Texas and Oklahoma at risk Tuesday for big hail, tornadoes and damaging winds.
