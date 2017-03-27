Baylor scandal sparks effort to end sexual assault statewide

As Baylor University continues grappling with the fallout from a sexual assault scandal, legislators from both parties say what happened at Baylor has sparked a bipartisan effort to address the issue at the state level. While sexual assault on college campuses isn't a new issue at the Capitol, legislators from both parties say the recent scandal at Baylor University has sparked a One Baylor alum, state Sen. Kirk Watson , an Austin Democrat, has filed a package of legislation aimed at fighting sexual assault on college campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.