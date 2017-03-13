Back at the Capitol, Texas congressmen wrap up road trip

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, left, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas., pose for a photo at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday evening, March 15, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nearly 36 hours after it started, the bipartisan road trip has ended and the two Texas congressmen are back at work in Washington.

