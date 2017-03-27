Austere Texas spending bill passes Senate amid budget woes
Budget woes in Texas caused by a prolonged oil slump would be patched with cuts to higher education, kicking the can down the road on growing Medicaid costs and rebuffing priorities of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott under an austere spending bill passed by the state Senate.
