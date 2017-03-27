Austere Texas spending bill passes Se...

Austere Texas spending bill passes Senate amid budget woes

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Budget woes in Texas caused by a prolonged oil slump would be patched with cuts to higher education, kicking the can down the road on growing Medicaid and rebuffing priorities of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott under an austere spending bill passed unanimously Tuesday by the state Senate. Texas' finances are not as bleak as other energy states - Oklahoma is grappling with a roughly $870 million shortfall that could decimate core state services, and Kansas is considering big tax increases to offset serious budget problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 10 min The Troll Stopper 34
News Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum... 2 hr jonjediIII 24
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Mothra 63,581
News ICE arrests father of illegal alien who raped s... 7 hr Hillary got thumped 6
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks 9 hr COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 20 hr Alex Wong 141
News Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06) Mon Anna 2,166
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC